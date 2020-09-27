A local nonprofit’s plan to add a water park in Cambria City has received a $85,000 boost from the state.
The Alternative Community Resource Program’s planned Splash Park is the latest of several enhancements at its “Activity Play Center,” which was introduced at the former St. Columba Catholic School in 2014.
And if all goes well, work could begin on the project next year, ACRP Executive Director Frank Janakovic said.
“The Splash Park will complement the existing outdoor playground and indoor play center that we’ve developed for the children in our community,” he said, noting the center will be available for both participating children in the nonprofit’s programs and the Johnstown community as well.
Designed to feature various water play attractions that appeal to young children, it will be “one of a kind,” Janakovic said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, announced details about the $85,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funds, which were awarded to ACRP last week.
For local kids, the project will provide an accessible, outdoor summertime destination that is lacking in the city, Rigby said.
“This will be a tremendous addition to downtown Johns-town, especially considering the nearest place for kids to go swimming is more than 10 miles away,” Rigby said.
Langerholc said work will include an ADA accessible splash pad, a recirculating water system and utilities, as well as landscaping and other related site improvements.
“These parks are an important community resource, particularly at a time when folks need to socially distance and are looking for opportunities to enjoy the outdoors,” Langerholc said.
“These improvements will help to make them available to more people, provide more opportunities for recreation and improve the quality of life for area residents.”
• • •
Ashville Borough received $56,600 in funding to rehabilitate Ashville Park.
Work will include construction of a parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements, Langerholc said.
He and state Rep Frank Burns, D-West Taylor, said COVID-19 has reminded the region of the importance of such destinations.
“During the pandemic, a lot of folks turned to outdoor spaces for recreation and other opportunities,” Burns said. “This grant builds on that demand and will allow Ashville to rehabilitate its park for future use and enjoyment.
