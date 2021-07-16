EBENSBURG – Due to lingering COVID-19 issues the Alternative Community Resource Program in Ebensburg couldn’t hold its usual summer therapeutic program.
Despite that setback, the staff – at direction of CEO Frank Janakovic – organized a different set of activities for the children involved.
“I actually have been having fun so far,” 9-year-old Miles Richardson said.
The Portage native and his fellow attendees began their new schedule on July 12 and will continue with various programming until Aug. 13.
“Summer Activities 4 Kids @ ACRP” takes place Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Each week has a theme, starting with coping skills and moving through problem solving, communication and other topics.
“This is a more laid-back, fun program,” site director Angie Carnes said.
The group’s first activity was creating a rainbow sun-catcher, which Richardson was excited to work on.
He said the craft projects are his favorite part and described the days spent at ACRP as “awesome.”
“The summer program has to be one of the best things I’ve done this summer,” Richardson said.
Lania Mock, another participant, agreed.
The 6-year-old said she also enjoyed the crafts, especially the fish the children were working on, during Friday’s session.
Other activities the students will engage in throughout the five-week program will be games, community projects and field trips to the Ebensburg Area Ambulance Association, police station and walks to local playgrounds.
There may be more events added, and the children will also have the chance to meet with local elected officials, such as state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
“I thought that would be really nice,” Carnes said.
Aside from the children enjoying the new schedule thus far, Carnes said her staff has also been having fun because of the relaxed atmosphere.
Parents and guardians can call 814-472-9330 the Wednesday of the prior week to register and on the day of drop off their children at the Ebensburg office at 118 High St.
Children will need a packed lunch, water bottle and to wear comfortable shoes.
