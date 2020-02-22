The world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe is bringing its artistry and athletics to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the arts center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The troupe hails from Cangzhou, Hebei province in the People’s Republic of China, and have toured the United States continuously since 1978. Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood.
The company’s reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form.
World-renowned impresario and the group’s founder and director Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques to construct a performance of breathtaking skill and beauty.
“One thing that sets GDA apart from other Chinese acrobatic groups is that we incorporate modern music and choreography into the our already strong Chinese culture stage presence,” said Jeremy Chang, business development coordinator with Asian Artists Productions Inc., which produces the show. “All of our costume design and dance choreography is done in house.
“Some of the most popular acts that our fans continue asking about are Tower of Chairs, multi-contortionist, hoop and warrior human juggling.”
He said the show is unique because of its attention detail with all costumes designed in house and handmade in Taiwan.
“To this day, we are proud of this as many of our competitors have chosen to source costumes from mass produce outlets and this creates an issue where sometimes you will see groups with similar designs,” Chang said.
“GDA also work closely with acrobatic schools and groups in China not on a one time contract base but actually are involved in training and performer development.”
He added that show’s goal is to spread the Chinese acrobatic cultural history throughout the western world.
“Often times entertainment and arts are the best tools to bring different cultures together,” Chang said.
The Golden Dragon Acrobats have received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for their Broadway performances.
Their most recent five-week run at Broadway’s New Victory Theater marks the only acrobatic troupe from China chosen to perform twice at this prestigious venue.
“Our audiences can be amazed by what they see and realize the amount of hard work and dedication that all of our acrobats have committed to and to understand the historic entertainment value of Chinese acrobatics that can date back thousands of years,” Chang said.
Tickets are $42 for premium and $37 for regular.
To order tickets, call 814-269-7200 or visit www.upjarts.org.
