BOSWELL, Pa. – An Acosta woman who is accused of stabbing a man with a knife during a domestic argument will appear in Somerset County court, authorities said.
Taniya Brooks Mason, 46, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
State police in Somerset charged her with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a Fourth Street residence on Aug. 8 for a reported stabbing.
Brooks Mason allegedly pulled out a large kitchen knife during a dispute and stabbed a man in the left arm as he tried to defend himself.
When troopers arrived, they allegedly found that the man had barricaded himself in a bedroom and was losing a large amount of blood. The man allegedly said he locked himself in the bedroom before calling 911.
Troopers searched the house and allegedly found blood splatter on the wall and the door leading to the basement.
Troopers allegedly found Brooks Mason hiding in a corner of the basement.
Troopers also found blood on the floor and a large eight-inch chef’s-style knife with fresh blood, the affidavit said.
Brooks Mason is scheduled for formal arraignment in Somerset County court on Sept. 25. She is being held at Somerset County Jail on $10,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.