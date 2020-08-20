BOSWELL – An Acosta man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of choking one man and assaulting an emergency medical technician following a two-vehicle crash last month, authorities said.
Johnny Edward Wyant Jr., 47, of the 100 block of Fifth Street, was ordered to trial following a preliminary hearing that was held on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset allege that Wyant was driving along Main Street in Acosta on July 3 when he stopped and backed up, ramming into another vehicle.
Wyant then pulled off the road, climbed out and ran down the road. Wyant later returned and allegedly choked the man whose vehicle he had rammed.
When Boswell Ambulance arrived, Wyant allegedly punched an EMT in the right eye.
Troopers did not say what sparked the dispute as Wyant changed his story several times, the complaint said.
He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, strangulation and several summary violations. One count of aggravated assault was dismissed.
Wyant is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $50,000 bond.
