A Somerset County man and woman were jailed on Thursday, accused of burglarizing a home in Sipesville, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Jeffrey Michael Zerfoss, 43, and Jody Lynn Nancarvis, 45, both of the 100 block of Baroni Avenue in Acosta, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said a man stopped to check his secondary home on Quecreek Road and found a gray Dodge Neon parked in the driveway.
The homeowner said he saw a woman climb out of a broken window and a man climb out through an open window.
Troopers alleged that Zerfoss and Nancarvis had rifled through the residence but nothing was taken.
Nancarvis reportedly told troopers that she believed the property was for sale and that she was checking out the place for possible purchase.
Zerfoss and Nancarvis were arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after each failed to post $25,000 bond.
