The American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists inaugurated Marydonna Ravasio, DO, FACOOG, as the 2021-22 president.
Ravasio is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Acadmey, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Marine engineering and Marine transportation. She was the only woman to graduate with the dual-major distinction in the Class of 1989.
After working as an engineer, including aboard ships in support of Operation Desert Storm, she completed her pre-med curriculum at the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated summa cum laude, majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry.
After graduating from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and finishing her residency at York Memorial Hospital, she began her career as an OB/GYN at Reynolds Army Community Hospital in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, serving as department chief and GME coordinator for three years.
Ravasio is employed at a practice in Butler County, which was recently acquired by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Her UMPC affiliations include Magee Women's Hospital, Oakland campus, Passavant Hospital and surgery center in Cranberry Township.
Ravasio’s awards include several teaching and community service awards. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy recognized her accomplishments with the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award in 2014. She has served ACOOG for many years on the membership and promotions committee, board of trustees, historian and traditions committee, strategic planning committee and executive committee.
Ravasio has been involved with osteopathic medical student education during their core and elective rotations in Butler, and now works with the residents at Magee Women’s Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.