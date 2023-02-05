SOMERSET, Pa. – Sharon K. Ackerman is vying for another term as Somerset County register of wills and orphans’ court clerk.
“My unique qualifications span 19 years of serving the citizens of Somerset County in the office, as well as continuing education provided by the Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Court Association of Pennsylvania,” Ackerman said.
The register of wills is responsible for the probate and administration of deceased Somerset County residents’ estates, as well as the processing of all inheritance tax receipts and documentation.
The clerk of Orphans’ Court serves as the chief records manager of the miscellaneous division of the Court of Common Pleas and is responsible for the accuracy and maintenance of case files for adoptions, appeals, claims against estates, guardianships, minors’ estates, small estate proceedings, trusts and wrongful death actions. This division is also responsible for accepting marriage license applications and issuing marriage licenses to couples.
In Pennsylvania, jurisdiction over an estate of a decedent begins in the office of the register of wills and ends in the office of the clerk of Orphans’ Court.
The clerk of Orphans’ Court is responsible for the accuracy and maintenance of case files for adoptions, guardianships, marriage licenses and other issues that may come before the Orphans’ Court judge. On Jan. 1, the office launched its online marriage application site.
Ackerman noted that most records in the Register of Wills, Orphans’ Court, and Marriage License Department are open to the public except adoption records. By law, adoption records are available only by a court order, she added.
Ackerman currently serves as secretary of the Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Court Association of Pennsylvania and has served on its Legislative Committee and Executive Board since 2004. She served as president of the association from 2012 to 2013.
Ackerman holds memberships in many local organizations, including the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, the Meyersdale Area Merchants’ Association, Meyersdale Public Library, the Meyersdale Area Union Cemetery Association and the Somerset County Federated Library Board.
She and her husband, Dan, live in Summit Township. They have two grown children and two grandchildren.
“As register of wills and clerk of Orphans’ Court, I am committed to compassionately providing timely service to the citizens of Somerset County. The staff and I focus on delivering excellent constituent service to the folks who seek our help,” she said.
