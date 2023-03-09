SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' accuser said he showed no emotion as he struck her and forced her down onto her couch to sexually assault her in 2021.
"He would not listen to anything I was saying," she testified loudly, recalling her objections, and failed attempts to escape.
"He was on top of me and put his forearm on my ribs ... I was gasping for air."
The Windber woman's testimony comprised the entire second morning of trial Thursday in Somerset County court.
She told jurors he walked into her house at midnight despite her objections, carrying an armful of loose beer cans.
She ask him why he was in her home and told him to leave. And when he indicated he wanted "to smoke," she helped Thomas take a hit of her marijuana-packed water bong.
The bong was introduced as evidence.
"I figured ... it was what he came for. I thought he would leave," she said, as jurors watched.
But then Thomas got close and tried to kiss her – and when she stood up to get away, he grabbed at the "bralette" she was wearing and ripped it down.
She said he prevented her several attempts to escape his grasp and he forced himself on her, at one point striking her nose with a closed hand.
At another point, he grabbed her by the hair and sent her face first up against her couch, she testified.
"It was ... terror," she said, her eyes welling up. "I was thinking, 'This is not OK.'
"I did not consent to anything," she told prosecutors in a forceful tone, adding that she repeatedly said, "No."
She said Thomas penetrated her "two or three times" before he stopped to get himself erect.
She said she hid upstairs in her child's room and was only able to convince Thomas to leave after promising she wouldn't call the police.
The woman testified she told close friends over the next few days, hid her blackened eyes with sunglasses and makeup and sought advice to protect herself.
Text messages described in court showed she asked about martial arts and retrieving guns from a family member.
"I felt like I failed as a woman, a mother and a human," she said of being "violated."
She said of her texts, "I wanted to make sure this never happened to me again."
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
