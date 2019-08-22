Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.