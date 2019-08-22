CRESSON – A Cresson man will stand trial, accused of ramming a police cruiser after authorities tried to speak to him for violating a protection from abuse order, authorities said.
James Robert Beck, 28, of the 200 block of Cathedral Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint, state police at the Ebensburg barracks said that on Aug. 5 they went to Beck’s place of employment to talk to him about the alleged PFA violation. When Beck saw police from Cresson Township and Gallitzin Borough arrive, he fled.
Police found Beck two days later sitting in a vehicle at Puff-n-Snuff on Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township.
When police approached, Beck tried to speed away and allegedly rammed the front of a Cresson police SUV. No injuries were reported.
Beck was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct and two traffic summaries.
He was returned to Cambria County Prison, where he is being held on $60,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.