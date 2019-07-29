WINDBER – A Paint Township man accused by police of murdering his wife and burying her body under their mobile home in April is set to stand trial in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.
James Dwayne Kline, 48, had been scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Monday morning before District Judge William E. Seger in Windber, but court documents indicate that he has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and that the charges against him have been bound over to court.
Kline has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement authorities and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, court documents indicate.
State police said in a criminal complaint that Kline reported his wife, 46-year-old Cora Kline, missing on April 5, then allegedly misled investigators by providing several different stories about her disappearance. He allegedly told police on April 10 that he had received a call from a man who told him that his wife was at a detox center, according to the complaint.
By April 17, state police alleged in the complaint, James Kline had informed investigators that he had received text messages indicating that Cora Kline “was OK” – but investigators allegedly determined that those messages originated from James Kline’s own cellphone.
On July 1, investigators searched the couple’s mobile home in the 3300 block of Dark Shade Drive and allegedly found a body buried in concrete under the structure. That body was identified as Cora Kline’s, police said.
State police and Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser held a press conference July 3 to publicize the discovery. After that press conference, James Kline arrived at the state police barracks in Somerset “and agreed to speak with our troopers,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield said that evening.
James Kline allegedly admitted to burying his wife’s body under the mobile home, but initially claimed that he had found her unresponsive and assumed she had overdosed on drugs, according to the complaint. After an autopsy confirmed that the body was Cora Kline’s, though, James Kline allegedly met with investigators again and confessed that he had strangled his wife during a domestic dispute, state police wrote in the complaint.
James Kline remains confined at Somerset County Jail, court records indicate.
He is scheduled to be formally arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at the courthouse in Somerset. Court records indicate that he is being represented by public defender Tiffany Stanley and co-counsel Megan Will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.