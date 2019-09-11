A local man will stand trial in Cambria County Court, accused of robbing a man at knifepoint near the township’s busy Scalp Avenue shopping district.
Anthony Thomas Hockensmith, 20, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Hockensmith briefly got away with $12 in cash after committing a robbery at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 8, but was detained and identified as the perpetrator just 15 minutes later, according to township police.
“As the victim was walking on Frances Street near the area of Wolf Furniture, the subject came up behind him, pulled out a knife and demanded money,” Detective Thomas Keirn said at the time.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported that the robber grabbed him by the shoulder and said: “Don’t turn around. Give me your money or I will stab you.”
Despite that threat, the victim said, he turned around and recognized him as the man he had walked past near Valley Dairy Restaurant a few minutes earlier, the complaint said.
Within 15 minutes of the robbery, a police officer spotted Hockensmith walking along Scalp Avenue, about two blocks away from the spot of the robbery, Keirn said.
At some point between the robbery and his arrest, Hockensmith discarded the knife and the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing
Hockensmith was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, prohibited offensive weapons, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Hockensmith, whose address is listed at “homeless,” is being held at Cambria County Prison on $30,000 percentage bond.
