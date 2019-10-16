Two Johnstown men will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into a residence and making off with antique liquor, jewelry, power tools, a motorcycle and other items, authorities said.
Curtis Jones, 26, of the 700 block of Virginia Avenue, and Scott Allen Kinsey, 30, of the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Jones and Kinsey allegedly burglarized a residence/bar and detached garage in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue on Aug. 6.
They got away with 400 bottles of antique liquor, hand tools, laptop computers and tablets, jewelry, a mountain bike, a generator, a Yamaha motorcycle and other items, the complaint said.
Police said the motorcycle was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace and some of the jewelry was sold. Other items were recovered at a Virginia Avenue home. Police did not give a dollar amount of the stolen goods.
Jones and Kinsey were charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
The pair also were charged with criminal mischief, accused of cutting copper pipes at the residence and causing substantial water damage.
Jones was freed on unsecured bond. Bond for Kinsey was 10% of $10,000.
