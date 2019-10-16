Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.