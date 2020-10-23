The homicide trial for a former SCI-Somerset inmate accused of killing his cellmate two years ago is scheduled to begin in January, authorities said on Friday.
The trial for Dale Michael Wakefield, 28, will take place sometime between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15, President Judge D. Gregory Geary said.
Wakefield appeared for a pretrial hearing Friday in Somerset County court by video from SCI-Greene.
Judge Geary granted Wakefield’s motion to represent himself and granted public defenders’ motion to withdraw from the case.
The judge said that because of the COVID-19 virus, jury selection will be conducted on the day the trial begins.
Wakefield faces the death penalty for the Jan. 9, 2018, killing of Joshua Steven Perry, 25.
Prosecutors have said that Wakefield tortured Perry, tying him up with a piece of bed sheet and partially removing his ear before putting his body underneath a bunk bed inside their cell.
Wakefield is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and assault by a life prisoner.
Wakefield is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 death of a 71-year-old homeless man. Investigators said he used a pocket knife to stab Army veteran George Mohr more than 70 times in a Bucks County bus shelter.
Evan Lowry and Patrick Schulte are prosecuting the case on behalf of the state attorney general.
Acting Chief Public Defender Tiffany Stanley is Wakefield’s stand-by attorney.
