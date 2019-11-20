A Johnstown man is in the county prison, accused of kicking in the door of a Forest Avenue home and assaulting the woman inside, authorities said.
City police charged Shawn Adam Brousseau, with criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police said Brousseau allegedly kicked down the back door of a residence in the 500 block of Forest Avenue on Friday.
A man and a woman were inside the home, police said.
The woman told police she had placed herself between the two when Brousseau alleged shoved her to the ground.
Brousseau fled the home before police arrived.
Brousseau was arriagned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
