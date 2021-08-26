JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial, accused of firing an AR-15 rifle in the direction of two adults and two children in November 2020, authorities said.
George Jevelle Smith, 46, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they were called to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court on Nov. 10.
A woman told police that she saw her ex-boyfriend, Smith, enter through a sliding glass door.
Smith allegedly started screaming, pulled a firearm from behind his back and placed it to her face before forcing her into the living room. He allegedly knocked her to the floor, slapped her in the face and took her cellphone.
At some point, Smith left the residence and the woman locked the door. She said she then heard five to 10 shots fired. Two children, ages 3 and 6, and a second adult were inside at the time, the complaint said.
Police said they found a stolen AR-15 rifle and shell casings on the side of the house.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Smith was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also was charged with one count each of criminal trespassing, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.
Smith is being represented by Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer. Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III is prosecuting.
Smith is being held at Cambria County Prison on $500,000 bond.
