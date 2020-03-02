A Northern Cambria woman was jailed Sunday, after she attacked a woman, breaking her nose and threatening to shoot her, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg charged Vanessa Rae Hangey, 33, of the 1100 block of Nicktown Hill Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, drug counts and related charges.
According to a criminal complaint, Hangey telephoned the woman, asking her “to lie for her.”
When the woman refused, Hangey yelled that she would shoot the woman and then went to the residence and assaulted her, breaking her nose, the complaint said.
Hangey allegedly gave a fake name and wrestled with the trooper during the arrest.
Troopers seized a needle from her purse and suspected methamphetamine from a cigarette pack.
Hangey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.