The city man charged with soliciting a Johnstown woman’s murder from jail has a criminal history of drugs and violence that dates back more than
20 years, including a 2014 witness intimidation beating against a man who was cooperating with police in a case against his relative.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 42, was named in an indictment Monday as the leader of a Prospect “mob.” Family members identified as being in that gang have been linked to – or targets in – a number of city shootings from 2012 to 2017.
Here’s a time line of Smith’s confirmed and alleged illegal activity in Johnstown:
• August 1995: Smith is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Johnstown. He receives 23 months probation.
• August 1997: Smith receives another 48 months probation after agreeing to a plea bargain for drug possession, after originally being charged in 1996 with several drug and weapon counts.
• February 1999: Smith is charged with drug possession again in Johnstown. He receives 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to one of his drug charges in January 2000.
• November 2004: Smith receives 14 to 28 months in state prison and two years probation after pleading guilty to charges of recklessly endangering another person and fleeing and eluding police.
• March 2008: Smith, then living in Berks County, is arrested following a police chase through Mundys Corner that ends after he and a passenger abandon their rental car and police find 20 bundles of heroin and $7,000 hidden inside. He receives a one-year county prison sentence and is fined $700.
• By 2010, Smith has received another six- to 12-month sentence for heroin possession in another case and is ordered to pay $1,987 in costs and fines.
• In April 2014, a raid on Ihmsen Avenue apartment yields several bricks of heroin, $4,000 in cash and a handgun, putting Smith back in prison on a probation violation.
• August 2014, he and a nephew, Giovan Grandinetti, are charged with assaulting Reginald Harris – identified by authorities as a man cooperating in a case against another of Smith’s relatives at the time.
Smith receives another four years added onto his sentence for the prison beating.
Grandinetti was already serving an up to 10-year sentence for assault, after being named as an assailant in a 2012 shooting against Jeremy Johnson on Highland Avenue.
• Aug. 15, 2014: Jarrett Smith, 32 – Shakir’s cousin – is found shot to death inside his Ebensburg Road home in Prospect. The murder remains unsolved.
• March 11, 2015: Carol Ashcom, 30, of Lower Yoder, is found shot to death in an execution-style killing inside her Virginia Avenue home. On Monday, Shakir Smith was charged with sending out letters ordering friends and family to “off” and “handle” Ashcom, an apparent drug informant, in the weeks before her death.
• March 2016: Smith, already in prison for previous cases, receives three to six years in a sentence for drug crimes.
• In January 2019, two weeks after Smith is released on parole, he is taken into custody at a Ferndale residence occupied by his then-18-year-old son, Lenoxx Newcomer, and his mother, Lisa Newcomer, after a search of the home uncovered guns, ammo and drugs.
Police charged Smith with possessing one of the guns and a second weapon was found in the attic, where police said his teenage son was located.
Lenoxx Newcomer has also been involved in several weapon-related incidents over the past few years and was shot twice – in Moxham in 2016 and again in July 2017.
In both cases, he told authorities he had no idea who was firing at him. But in February 2017, Newcomer admitted in court that a cousin had been shot a few years earlier and “tension” between two groups had risen since.
Another of Smith’s sons, Shyheim Smith, was shot in the abdomen in December 2016 in Hornerstown – another incident which remains unsolved.
Police blamed a lack of cooperation for hindering arrests in the Shyheim Smith and Lenoxx Newcomer shootings.
Newcomer has been in jail since January, accused of possessing a stolen Taurus handgun that was found in the Ferndale home raid. Since then, he’s also been charged with selling a firearm to another man that was used in a Jan. 6 shooting incident on Coleman Avenue that did not result in any reported injuries.
