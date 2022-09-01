A Hollsopple woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of threatening to shoot a man, setting fire to a vehicle and fleeing the scene, leaving behind pages from a book on witchcraft.
Kristy Lynn Malzi, 47, of the 400 block of Maple Springs Road, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a complaint affidavit filed by Stonycreek Township police, Malzi arrived at BK Klassic, on Bedford Street on July 30 and allegedly threatened to kill a man, claiming that he was tracking her movements.
Malzi allegedly grabbed a loaded .410 bore shotgun from inside the office and pointed the barrel at the man. A witness told police he found the two struggling with the shotgun and helped to get the woman out of the building before locking the doors, the affidavit said.
Malzi left behind a shoe and a cellphone. A witness alleged that Malzi set fire to a 2012 Ford Focus that was parked outside, and he used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
Police alleged that she lit pages from a book on fire and shoved them through the open window. Police said they recovered pages from "Wicca Book of Spells."
Police charged Malzi with arson, terroristic threats and simple assault.
Malzi is being held at Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $25,000 percentage bond.
