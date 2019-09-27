A world-class pianist will tickle the ivories with contemporary and classical music at an upcoming concert.
Pianist Henry Wong Doe will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Wong Doe has garnered top prizes, including two Audience Favorite awards in the Rubinstein, Busoni and Sydney International Piano Competitions.
He studied at University of Auckland and Indiana University Bloomington before earning a doctor of musical arts degree from The Juilliard School.
Wong Doe has performed in Carnegie Hall in New York; Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh; Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay in Singapore; St.Martin-in-the-Fields in London; Sydney Opera House in Australia; and Mann Auditorium in Tel Aviv, Israel.
He has performed with noted orchestras such as the Pittsburgh Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Australian Chamber and Israel Philharmonic.
Wong Doe has been a featured artist at the Busoni International Piano Festival in Bolzano, Italy; the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Series in Chicago; and the Brussels Piano Festival in Belgium.
An avid performer of contemporary music, he has released four commercial recordings – “Horizon,” “Five in the Sun,” “Landscape Preludes” and “Pictures.”
Wong Doe is a professor of piano and keyboard area chairman at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“He’s played all over the world and comes so highly recommended, his bio is fantastic,” said Bill Brice, a board member with Johnstown Concert Series. “We are thrilled that we have this quality piano interpreter right here in our backyard who we can bring to Johnstown.”
Wong Doe’s program will feature music by composers Franz Joseph Haydn, Franz Liszt, Alberto Ginastera, Gillian Whitehead, John Psathas and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
“It’s quite a varied program and there’s something for everybody,” Brice said.
He said the emotion of Wong Doe’s playing will really reach the audience.
“The venue is such an intimate setting and that piano just resonates in that hall,” Brice said. “People will be totally thrilled to have an evening of such quality at such a low admission price.”
For more information on Wong Doe, visit www.henrywongdoe.com.
Tickets are $15 each or $25 for two adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.