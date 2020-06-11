A state police unit accident reconstruction team is working to piece together a May 30 crash that led to a Brush Valley woman’s death.
A state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) team and the forensic services unit from the Greensburg-based Troop A headquarters are both analyzing evidence to help investigators determine if criminal charges are warranted in the fatal incident, Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said.
The crash occurred along Route 259 near Wagner Road in Brush Valley Township, state police said at the time.
Careen Jones, 42, of Brush Valley, was walking near her residence when she was struck by a red Silverado pickup truck, said Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
According to state police, a 19-year-old male from Seward was behind the wheel of the truck, but his name was not yet provided. Greenfield said both investigative units were at the scene the night of the crash.
Reconstruction work often takes several months to complete and often involves using computer technology and evidence at the scene to map out how a wreck occurred.
