EBENSBURG – Public access to the Cambria Township Municipal Building, 184 Municipal Road, Ebensburg, was restricted as of the conclusion of Wednesday evening’s meeting of the township’s Board of Supervisors, a decision made in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All essential township operations are expected to continue.
“We will still all be here, but this building will be locked down to the public, effective as soon as we walk out that door,” Supervisor Tim Bracken said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Bracken said the Board of Supervisors is adhering to health and safety guidelines from federal, state and local authorities in taking precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus. He added that residents are advised to follow all coronavirus-related recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
While the restriction is in place, township residents should call the township office at 814-472-8810 with any business-related or other non-emergency issues, Bracken said.
A notice posted in the building’s front window instructed customers of the Cambria Township Sewer Authority who come to the building to drop off a payment to leave it in the building’s drop box and to call the sewer authority’s office at 814-472-5023 with any questions. Customers were also reminded that they can pay their sewer bills online at http://cambriatwp.authoritypay.com.
