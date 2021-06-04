Northern Cambria senior Matthew Sedlock said his time at the high school has flown by, and he's going to have mixed feelings when he heads to California for college in the fall.
"I'm going to miss seeing all my friends every day, and the sports," he said.
Sedlock is one of 34 area students recognized by The Tribune-Democrat as in the annual Academic All-Stars feature.
The students were chosen for the honor by their respective school districts.
A sampling of the learners are profiled here – Sara Rovansek, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School; Sedlock of Northern Cambria; and Emma Carter, a senior at Shanksville-Stonycreek High School.
The full list can be found in Living.
'Cared about my future'
Sedlock has maintained a 98.63% GPA throughout his educational career.
During that time he was named a Heritage Conference Scholar-Athlete, earned eight varsity letters for basketball and baseball, participated in the Spanish Honor Society, The Challenge Program and been the president of the school's National Honor Society.
The student credited a willingness to learn and dedication to being responsible for his achievements.
Sedlock also pointed to the considerate nature of the teachers at Northern Cambria, which he said contributed to his academic success.
"They really helped me and cared about my future," he said.
One educator who stood out to him was psychology and history teacher Sarah Kline, with whom he chatted often.
Being named an Academic All-Star meant a lot to him, he said.
"It's an honor to be recognized by the community for the work I put in in school," Sedlock said.
He will attend Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where he will study pre-med.
Sedlock said he'd visited the campus within the past few years and loved it.
"I'm looking forward to meeting new people and learning – getting the best education I can," he said.
'Hard work paid off'
Rovansek was surprised by her selection to the Academic All-Star list.
"When my guidance counselor told me I was very excited," she said.
Rovansek considers the acknowledgement an honor.
"I think that my hard work paid off and I'm glad I got to be recognized for it," the senior said.
Rovansek will finish her academic career at Bishop McCort with a 102.26% GPA.
Her club involvement included the math team, reading team, President's Advisory Board, National Honor Society, band, orchestra and Mu Alpha Theta honor society.
She's also received the Dance Masters of Pa. and Elizabeth Ann Seton scholarships, Seton Hill Women in Science Award and was a Rotary Club Scholarship finalist.
Rovansek said her high school experience was enjoyable because of the positive environment of Bishop McCort.
She was especially pleased with her senior year, because she wasn't sure how many activities would be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rovansek will attend Seton Hill University, where she'll major in biology for a pharmaceutical track.
Although she's excited to go away to school Rovansek has mixed emotions about taking the next step in her life.
"While I'm at college I'm going to miss the bonds I've created," Rovansek said.
Drawn to nursing
For Shanksville-Stonycreek senior Emma Carter, the school dances will be what she misses the most.
"Dances were my favorite part of high school," she said.
What she enjoyed about these social gatherings was the time before – when she'd get ready with her friends.
Carter is the vice president of her class, holds a 3.4 GPA and will attend St. Francis University this fall where she'll study nursing.
Throughout school her favorite subjects were biology and anatomy.
That's why she decided to go into nursing.
"You save lives every day and do that for your job," Carter said. "I think that's really great."
Carter added that she's excited to head off to nursing school and is looking forward to all the new people she'll get to meet.
However, Carter also admitted that she'll miss her classmates from Shanksville as well.
The group has been together since kindergarten, she said, and that closeness is something she'll always treasure.
