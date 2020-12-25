Communities across Cambria and Somerset counties came together for a single purpose at the Christmas dinner provided by the Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville.
The couple hundred hot meals Rev. Sylvia King and the church's volunteers provided families on Christmas day were made possible donations from all over the region.
"We had an overwhelming response from the whole community – Portage, Davidsville, Windber," she said. "The whole county supported the event. The No. 1 thing people said was, 'Thank you for doing this.' "
On Friday afternoon, families went to the church to receive hot meals to go – turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Additionally, families could select winter clothing, shoes and toys.
In the weeks leading up to the dinner, donations big and small were delivered to church, King's son and church elder Brandon King said.
"We've gotten so much – it's too big for one day," he said. "We have to schedule a day in January where we can give more things away. We've been abundantly blessed with all we have to distribute this year."
In a departure from the sit-down meal that was provided at the church for the past 10 years, the 11th annual dinner was takeout because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The details changed, but the mission didn't," Brandon King said. "With COVID, it was a year that has seen more downs than ups. We feel we have to give people an 'up' – a smile, toys, food."
For those who couldn't travel to the church, volunteers delivered meals and packages.
Rev. Antoinette Allen, associate pastor, said many people are struggling – many out of work – this season.
"We didn't know how we were going to do it, but we knew we had to," she said. "The community really supported our mission this year."
