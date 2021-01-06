The staffs of U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, have confirmed that the congressmen are safe during the ongoing incident in which supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“He's in a secure area,” said Thompson's chief of staff, Matthew Brennan. “He's safe. His staff are safe. And we can leave it at that.”
Joyce's office confirmed the congressman's safety and said a statement is pending.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, also reported that he is safe.
“This is an absolute disgrace,” Toomey said. “I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr.'s office was contacted for comment.
The senators and representatives had gathered to certify the Electoral College results. Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the election that Trump has been contesting.
Trump spoke to the crowd shortly before the group moved to the Capitol.
