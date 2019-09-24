Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that more than 4,300 voters applied online for absentee ballots in the first week the state issued the system.
“The success of letting people apply online for an absentee ballot proves that Pennsylvanians want voting to be more accessible,” Wolf said in a press release. “This was an important next step to modernize our elections and I hope it encourages more voters to participate in our democracy.”
In August 2015, Wolf launched online voter registration, which has allowed 1.4 million Pennsylvanians to apply for a new voter registration or update an existing registration.
Previously, Pennsylvania voters could only apply on paper for an absentee ballot and wait to receive it in the mail.
Earlier this month, the state issued the new timesaving online absentee ballot application, especially in consideration of the tight time limits mandated by the 1937 Pennsylvania Election Code.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 29, which is one week before the election.
The deadline for county election offices to receive completed absentee ballots is three days later, on the Friday before the election. This year, that deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Online applications are forwarded directly to the appropriate county for processing. Absentee voters must still mail or hand deliver their completed ballot to their county election office.
The Department of State urges voters to apply for their absentee ballot as soon as possible, so they can receive and return it ahead of the deadline.
“I’m delighted at how quickly and eagerly Pennsylvanians embraced this innovation,” said Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “The department is committed to finding ways we can make the voting process more convenient and accessible for all eligible voters.”
The online application is currently available to all domestic Pennsylvania voters. It will be opened to military and overseas voters in 2020.
Online applications require a PennDOT driver’s license or ID number.
The Department of State is planning an update, also in 2020, that will allow applicants without a PennDOT number to use the online system.
In Pennsylvania, absentee ballots may be cast by voters with illnesses or disabilities, voters who will be away from their home municipality on business on Election Day, and state college students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, among others.
The online absentee ballot application can be accessed at www.votespa.com.
