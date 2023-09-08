The applications of artificial intelligence – AI – are growing exponentially and will continue to do so as the technology advances even more.
CNHI and The Tribune-Democrat are looking at AI in an ongoing series and its potential benefits and concerns in various parts of everyday life. This series started on Aug. 19 with a look at AI’s impact in education. It continues with businesses celebrating breakthroughs and bracing for challenges.
Over the course of the next few months, CNHI reporters will look at AI’s use in health care, travel, social media, emergency response, the military and more.
