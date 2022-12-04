Abby Gearhart

If you ever need a lesson in resilience, a reason to keep pressing on, then meet Gabe Hagen.
This computer engineering major at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is on not only the cross country and track rosters, but also the dean’s list. Every semester.
While it’s an impressive feat in and of itself being an engineering major and a dual-sport student-athlete, Gabe also shares a diagnosis on the autism spectrum.
Gabe embraces this journey as what he describes as a gift. It’s not a diagnosis. It’s not a setback. It’s a setup.
Gabe has a legacy already, but he shares a very important message, and that is to never doubt or limit someone – even yourself. He shares that you are far more capable than you are given credit for – including the credit you give to yourself.
At the age of 7, Gabe got his diagnosis, but that never defined him. He credits the hard work of his parents, particularly his mom, in advocating for him to have a normal academic experience and said his behavioral and personal needs were in good hands.
While he was drastically behind in many areas at elementary school at the time, particularly math, he attributes his early success of overcoming a stigma to two teachers who really helped him along the way: Dr. Heller and Mrs. Derro. Hagen felt the support from his elementary school, Vernfield, and his high school, Souderton. They facilitated his learning and provided the framework that allowed him to thrive.
While the conditions were right to thrive, the “own-ness” goes back to Gabe. It is through his focus, determination, persistence and resilience that he began to flourish.
Though he was behind in elementary school, he started to make strides forward and eventually landed in AP courses his senior year of high school. Gabe credited his great mentor that was his autistic support teacher, Mrs. Bialowas.
He also recalled the inspiring words of his computer science teacher, Mr. Hazlett: “Gabe, you are going to do great things.”
With the encouragement and support of some of his great teachers, high school still demanded more autonomy and self-discipline than elementary school.
Through his journey, he became an Eagle Scout, the highest rank one can achieve in Boy Scouts. He was also was a pathway ambassador, a program in his school that mentors peers and younger students in achieving their career goals.
Gabe fondly recalled one student in particular who he felt like he really helped. This student had some fear and anxiety about the unknown. Gabe said his story really helped to encourage and comfort this student, and it inspired Gabe to want to share his story more.
Fast-forward to the summer after his freshman year in college, and Gabe is back volunteering at a summer program that his high school has for people on the spectrum. He wanted to make an impression – and that he did.
Gabe enjoys his community that he has with his teammates here at Pitt-Johnstown.
He gets extra inspiration and encouragement from Coach Ramirez, Pitt-Johnstown’s head cross-country and track coach. He is grateful for the community and safe space that Coach Ramirez has surrounded him with. He has found inspiration in a pastor from his church who was a marathon runner.
Gabe also finds inspiration in himself.
He is proof of taking action and ownership.
He shared that your actions – good or bad – have consequences no matter what. They will affect and effect change in others around you.
He wants to always positively affect others. He stays on the straight and narrow. He’s focused and has his eyes on the prize, all the while not missing a beat of the importance of today.
Gabe wants his story to be told. He wants everyone to know that anything is possible. He wants his story to help others rethink the narrative.
Gabe himself is a living example of not only rethinking the narrative but redefining the narrative. Not too many people are computer engineering majors and not too many people are dual-sport college athletes, let alone both.
Gabe’s diagnosis and circumstances didn’t define him, they empowered him.
Life is about perspective. A diagnosis is not a definition. A setback is merely a set-up.
Step outside your comfort zone. Words matter. Speak kindness and words of life to others.
Along his way, Gabe felt that and, in turn, he wants to share that. He shares it through his words and the way he lives out his life. Rethink and then redefine the narrative.
Be a Gabe.
