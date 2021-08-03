JOHNSTOWN – For more than 60 years, Theresa Hubbard, 84, has sat along the third-base line of Sargent’s Stadium at the Point for opening night of the AAABA Tournament, and Monday was no different.
Sporting a Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors shirt, the Johnstown woman and her family were seated in the top two rows of the section behind the home-team dugout.
“It’s just the atmosphere and the kids,” Hubbard said. “I just like it.”
She was one of thousands who packed the stadium to watch Paul Carpenter take on the New Brunswick Matrix. Hubbard showed up two hours before the 7:30 p.m. start to chat with other fans she’s gotten to know throughout the years.
Hubbard recounted the numerous games she’s attended and joked about her son, Terry, 63, causing her to miss the championship match in 1958 because she went into labor after watching a doubleheader the day before.
She and her family were glad to be back at the park after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Mirabile, of Westmont, has attended nearly as long as Hubbard.
“My dad used to bring me when I was a kid,” he said.
The 72-year-old has had a love for baseball since he was a child, starting when he was 6 and playing in the 1968 AAABA Tournament for Raymon’s Club Grill.
He wore a reproduction of that year’s shirt to the game and reflected on how it ended in a loss to a team from Birmingham, Alabama.
Mirabile said he was upset the AAABA wasn’t played in 2020, but was happy about sitting along the first-base line to take in the contest Monday night.
“I just like baseball,” he said.
People of all ages attended the official tournament opener.
Children carrying gloves scoped out the perfect spot to snag a foul ball while their parents followed behind with concession stand food.
Throughout the game, the massive crowd cheered and booed together, gasped as foul balls entered the stands and jumped when the group manning the cannon on the hillside set off a blast as the sound of the crack of a bat filled the stadium.
Seeing the fans pack the Point brought tournament Chairman Tony Belskey a lot of joy.
“We get so much great support from the people of Johnstown and outside the area,” he said.
Belskey added that he thought the return of AAABA was something the area needed to bring some life back to the community.
“People look forward to this every year,” he said.
For Brandon Lohr, of South Fork, attending the opening-night game is a family tradition.
“I’ve been coming to these games since I was a baby,” Lohr said.
He and his wife, Jenna, brought their 4-year-old daughter, Paisleigh, and 1-year-old son, Paxton, along with nieces Chloe and Cylah.
Lohr said he loves the atmosphere of the stadium during the tournament as well as the “little things,” such as the smells of a ballpark, that bring back childhood memories.
Jenna Lohr said she’s been attending the games since she and her husband started dating and they’ve brought their children since they were born.
Their daughter shares their love of the event.
“I like going to every single one of the games,” Paisleigh said.
Frank Fitzgibbon, of Windber, brought his 10-year-old stepson, Gavin Cook.
The pair came out about three years ago but haven’t been able to get back since.
When the opportunity arose to attend on Monday, they took it, Fitzgibbon said.
“We’re ready to catch a fly ball,” Gavin said.
