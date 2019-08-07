The sights and sounds of America’s favorite pastime were on full display in downtown Johnstown as the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament continued Tuesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the tournament has created an event within the event this week in the city.
On Tuesday, the first 500 fans to enter Sargent’s Stadium for the evening’s game received free T-shirts as part of Coney Island Night.
“With this being a stalwart in the community and being here for 75 years, this was an honor,” said Randy Clark, owner of Coney Island Lunch.
“You have to support the traditions of the community, is what it comes down to. And it was a pleasure when George Arcurio and Brian Vuletich talked to me about it.
“I couldn’t wait to jump on board.”
Adding to an already special occasion for Coney Island Lunch, was Randy Clark’s son Taylor being selected to join former Martella’s pitcher Brady Walker for the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the night game.
“This is really cool. I never expected it,” said Taylor Clark, before he was called to the pitcher’s mound. “I’ve been practicing, so I hope I don’t mess this up.”
Taylor Clark, who spends time between both of his family’s downtown businesses, Coney Island Lunch and Miller’s Clothing, said it has been beautiful to see the community continue to gather this week for the annual tournament.
“We had a record crowd last night and we’re hoping for the same thing tonight,” Taylor Clark said. “So when people say there’s nothing to do here in town, I don’t believe them for a second.
“This tournament is great for the city, and it’s great for everyone because people come from other areas just to see this.”
AAABA promotions director Brian Vuletich said he was more than pleased to see a local business such as Coney Island Lunch share the spotlight with the historic tournament on Tuesday.
“Well, in my opinion, there’s nothing better than baseball and hot dogs,” Vuletich said.
“My friend Randy Clark is the biggest cheerleader for the city of Johnstown, and wanted to support the 75th anniversary of the AAABA.
“Randy is just an incredible businessman, for the mere fact that Coney Island is open again in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the tournament,” he said. “Nothing could be better. And I hope people go and get some dogs and some Sundowners during the tournament, because they are open until midnight when Johnstown is playing.
“This is just a great example of community teamwork, and that’s what it’s all about.”
All 500 of the Coney Island T-shirts were gone about half hour before the start of the game on Tuesday as baseball enthusiasts made their way into Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to watch as Maryland State Crabfest took on the defending tournament champions Martella’s Pharmacy.
Johnstown resident David Darcangelo just missed the free T-shirts, but was enjoying the evening out with his daughter Illyana.
“I just like to enjoy the festivities,” David Darcangelo said.
“It’s always a good time and well attended.”
Illyana Darcangelo, 10, is a local softball player and was excited to watch the evening’s game with her father.
“I just like watching baseball games,” she said. “I’m hoping to catch a ball.”
