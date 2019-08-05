Even before the nation’s latest rash of mass shootings left more than 30 people dead in Texas, Ohio and California over the past few days, organizers of the annual All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament planned to increase security during games held at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
The Johnstown Oldtimers hired Altoona-based IPI Security Services to complement protection already provided by the Johnstown Police Department.
IPI ran metal-detecting wands across fans as they entered and searched bags prior to Monday’s opening night game between Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy and Youngstown’s Creekside Crocodiles.
“We just want a safe environment here,” Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said. “With everything going on throughout the country, we’re not taking any chances.”
The increased measure was put into place after an incident in 2018 that involved the arrest of a juvenile who was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun at a AAABA game. Meanwhile, the JPD maintained its usual presence at the opening night contest.
“We’ve always had the police presence here,” Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller said. “The Johnstown police have always been working AAABA.
“You do have some increased security measures due to the fact that it is a large crowd. We just put extra security in. The Oldtimers were gracious enough to want that and ask us for help, so we do have IPI security wanding everybody and checking bags when they come in.”
Fans entering the stadium seemed accepting of the extra security, which has become commonplace at events with large crowds in stadiums and other venues.
“I would say it makes me feel safer,” Sam Hefferin, a Saltsburg resident, said. “The knowledge that at least people see it and see they have security might prevent something.
“I think it’s a good measure. I think it’s a good idea.”
Hefferin said even with the precautions, the recent shootings were “probably on people’s minds.”
Daniel Rusnak, a Cambridge, Ohio, resident who came to the tournament to support the Zanesville Pioneers, called the checks “a good idea.”
“It doesn’t bother me if it takes an extra minute or two to make a difference,” Rusnak said.
When asked if such security is a sign of the times, Rusnak said, “It’s a shame, but it is.”
