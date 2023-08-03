The annual All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament is a staple of the community and during both games Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point the local organizers decided to give back for a good cause.
Proceeds from the 50/50 raffles that day, totaling $3,100, will be donated to the Skovensky/Jeanjaquet family who were victims of a deadly July 26 house fire in Westmont Borough.
“My heart aches for these people,” AAABA Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said.
The idea to donate the funds came from the organization’s Vice President Michael Hudak.
Hudak said he, Arcurio and a few other members were discussing a donation from the Oldtimers group and decided the 50/50 proceeds would be a good option for the cause.
“It’s just so devastating for everybody,” Hudak said.
The fire claimed the life of 22-year-old Grant Jeanjaquet the day of the incident, and his 14-year-old sister Vindemiatrix “Vindy” Kohan, who succumbed to her injuries on Monday.
Two other members of the family escaped without incident and the mother, Katey, was treated for injuries related to the fire.
An announcement about the 50/50 sales was made on the AAABA Facebook page during the afternoon and evening contests.
Hudak said he typically sells tickets during the games and as people paid admission their next question was where to buy a 50/50 ticket because they wanted to help out.
“That tells you a lot about the community,” he said. “I just think that’s awesome.”
Arcurio was also impressed by the turnout.
“It showed people in Johnstown care about each other – they care about families, they care about helping people,” he said.
He was particularly touched by the effort because his mother and sister lost everything in a fire a few years ago.
Being able to assist the Skovensky/Jeanjaquet family was important, Arcurio said.
This fundraiser is the latest is a string of local businesses and groups who’ve stepped up to help the fire victims in their time of need.
Several GoFundMe pages have also been established for that reason.
