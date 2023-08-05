JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy scored three runs early and withstood challenges from the powerhouse New Orleans Boosters throughout the championship game of the 78th AAABA Tournament on Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Johnstown representative prevailed in a tense 3-2 victory that brought a AAABA Tournament championship to the host city for only the second time since the event began in 1945.
Martella’s Pharmacy won the first title in 2018, which gives Johnstown two championships in the past five tournaments (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event).
Mainline Pharmacy first baseman Devon Boyles blasted a two-run homer over the left-field screen in the bottom of the first inning to give his team a 2-1 lead. Lincoln Pack singled home a run in the third, his team’s final hit of the game.
Johnstown starting pitcher Rodney Shultz, the local Pete Vuckovich Award winner, gutted through 5 2/3 innings with an uncharacteristic six walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander from Pitt-Johnstown worked out of trouble throughout the game and benefited from another solid defensive effort by his teammates.
Reliever Griffin Madden moved from right field to pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth.
Madden got a quick out, and then he pitched three more scoreless innings. The game ended on a called third strike on New Orleans slugger Casey Artigues, sparking a celebration among the crowd of 2,028, which already was on its feet for most of the ninth inning.
