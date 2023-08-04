JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy is new to the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, but the Johnstown franchise built on a local tradition by reaching the title game in the 78th event.
In its first tournament, Mainline Pharmacy outlasted the Columbus (Ohio) TNT Knights 10-8 in Friday night's semifinal round in front of 1,690 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
A date against three-time defending tournament champion New Orleans Boosters awaits Mainline Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Point. The AAABA Tournament title will be at stake.
Johnstown-2 franchise Martella's Pharmacy lost an earlier semifinal game to the Boosters on Friday, 4-2.
“It’s awesome,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said after his team improved to 5-0 this week. “There is no better feeling than coming out in front of all these fans, the Johnstown locals (and winning).
“We’re not one of the teams that have been here a lot, so people might not know exactly who we are or what we’re made of, but we’re showing them right now.”
A Johnstown franchise will advance to the title game for the sixth time in the last seven AAABA Tournaments since 2016. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 event.
Mainline Pharmacy will try to become only the second Johnstown team to win the AAABA title since the tournament began in 1945. Martella’s Pharmacy won in 2018.
The local team will face a tall task, as undefeated New Orleans (5-0) will make its 31st title game appearance, including seven times in the past eight tournaments. The Boosters have won 18 times, and New Orleans has 271 wins in 75 AAABA Tournament appearances.
Johnstown and New Orleans will meet with the championship at stake for the fifth time. New Orleans is 3-1 against the local team in the final round.
“They’re a tough team, so we’re going to have to bring our A game,” said Mainline Pharmacy first baseman Devon Boyles, who had a home run among his three hits on Friday. “We have our big guy (pitcher Rodney Shultz) on the mound. We just have to back him up with the bats and in the field.”
