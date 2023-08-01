JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of Tuesday’s All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament in Johnstown included not only the cracks of wooden bats and popping of baseballs in leather gloves, but also the lively, horn-driven music of Jeff Webb and the Classic Vinyl Concert Series band.
Between the afternoon and night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the local band played a show, covering the songs of Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago.
“I was thankful that we were asked to do it,” Webb said.
They performed popular songs from “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1,” including “September,” “Shining Star” and “Getaway,” along with “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” from “Chicago IX: Chicago’s Greatest Hits.”
“People are going to respond more quickly to things they’re familiar with,” bass player Scott Jeffreys said. “That is for sure. You have to work less to win them over.”
Webb added: “That’s one of the advantages of doing a greatest hits album is that they tend to be filled with all the songs that people know. … This set, people know most of the songs because they are the greatest hits.”
The show led into the night contest between Johnstown’s Mainline Pharmacy and Columbus.
“My thought is see a game and a concert for $5, which is unheard of,” said George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which handles local operations of the tournament.
Arcurio said it “feels really good to show the talent that we have in this area from a group of professionals that are very well-liked in Cambria County and, in general, the whole area. They’re terrific musicians. They’ve sold out every place that they went.”
Since early 2022, the band has been performing the Classic Vinyl Concert Series at the State Theater of Johnstown, in which they play well-known albums from start to finish. The most recent show featured the music of Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago in March.
“One of the reasons why we started this series was to try to be a part of revitalizing that downtown community and bringing people together,” Webb said. “I think this is just another layer of that.”
Jeffreys called playing at the Point “fantastic.”
“Any time we get to share what we’re doing in the Classic Vinyl Concert Series is very cool,” Jeffreys said.
