JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It has been 35 years or so since Bill and Barbara Burns' sons played in the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
But the Upper Yoder Township couple arrived early Monday evening to get good seats at Sargent's Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown, regardless.
"We started coming when our kids were young – back when it was Coca-Cola and Pepsi," Barbara Burns said, naming two of Johnstown's dominant clubs from the 1980s. "We come every year."
"It's tradition," Bill Burns added. "As long as Johnstown is still in (contention), we try to be here."
Thousands of area residents joined them on Monday as the 78th tournament's opening night kicked off with a game between Mainline Pharmacy and Buffalo's LDC Edge.
Steve and Jami Hammersley Jr.'s son, Brody, wasn't scheduled to play again until Tuesday, but the Zanesville, Ohio, family decided to catch the evening game.
This is Brody's second year in a row at the AAABA Tournament with the Zanesville Junior Pioneers, and Steve Hammersley said the first baseman had the entire family looking forward to it this year.
"I can see why," he said, looking at the ballpark with his daughter, Aubrey, at his side. He said that Sargent's Stadium has a special, "traditional" atmosphere that reminded him of a scaled-down Fenway Park.
"It sort of has its own 'Green Monster' in left field, too," Steve Hammersley said, referring to the towering 'Screen Monster' screen that makes up the stadium's left-field wall.
For Daisytown residents Kim and Mike Percinsky, the entire AAABA Tournament has a "familiar atmosphere" that is part of its charm.
The stadium has seen its share of upgrades, but as far as the tournament itself goes, "it's just like it was 15 years ago," Mike Percinsky said. Their "AAABA week" habits haven't changed much either, they said.
Kim Percinsky said her father, Gene Dick, played for the original Johnstown Johnnies team back in the 1950s, and "baseball has been in our blood ever since."
"We have family coming in from Dayton, Ohio, to be here for AAABA," Kim said. "He uses a vacation week (every year) to come back for it."
Local tribute
The tournament's organizers, the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, paid tribute on Monday night to two Westmont Borough siblings who died due to injuries sustained in a fire last week.
A moment of silence was held for Grant Jeanjaquet, 22, and Vindemiatrix “Vindy” Kohan, 14, prior to the game's first pitch.
