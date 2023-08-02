JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Food donations that will make the difference between some local children going hungry or eating nutritious meals next weekend were collected before the AAABA Tournament’s Wednesday night game.
Baseball fans dropped off single-serve, shelf-stable items and cash contributions at the Cambria County Backpack Project’s booth outside Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
“For people to not only come and support the teams, but to support us, is really something awesome to see,” Codi Norman, the Backpack Project’s coordinator, said about the “Hit Hunger Out of the Park” collection event.
George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which hosts the annual tournament, said his group was glad to assist such “a very, very reputable organization.”
“We’ve worked with them for years,” Arcurio said. “They’re very dedicated to the community and are trying to make sure that all kids have enough food to eat and families are taken care of.”
Cambria County Backpack Project, headquartered at The Learning Lamp on Bedford Street, distributes three meals per weekend – during both the school year and summer – to approximately 550 at-need children from 10 Cambria County school districts.
Kristen Villarrial, the project’s director, said the goal is “to step in and fill that gap, provide the food they need for the weekend” when many local families cannot afford to feed their children.
