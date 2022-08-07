JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – AAABA fans enjoyed a competitive championship game between Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and New Orleans on Saturday to end the 2022 tournament.
Although the game ended with New Orleans prevailing 5-1, the Johnstown team held New Orleans to two runs until the eighth inning.
“It was a fantastic game,” said Charlie Pittsinger, of Johnstown. “They played hard. There were just some bad breaks where they had guys in position, but couldn’t come through with hits. It was a hard-fought game.”
Ticket sales totaled 2,148 for the championship game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, said George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers. That’s more than double the attendance of other championship games in the recent past, he said.
“It’s been a good year for attendance,” Arcurio said.
Leading up to Saturday’s title game, the tournament’s games from Monday through Wednesday drew 11,500 people, and the semifinals on Friday drew 1,600, Arcurio said.
Tim and Karen Smatlak, of Johnstown, were at most of those games this year. On Saturday, they were at the championship game, where a Paul Carpenter home run by Christian Zilli in the fourth inning energized the crowd.
The couple said they had been reminiscing about Johnstown’s previous AAABA Tournament victory. In 2018, Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy team beat New Orleans for the city’s lone AAABA Tournament crown to date.
Tim Smatlak said Paul Carpenter’s Saturday performance was shaping up for a conclusion that he hoped would resemble the 1960 World Series, when the Pittsburgh Pirates snuck up on the New York Yankees to win at the end.
“Players here all played their hearts out,” he said. “This is a great thing that Johnstown has.”
On the visitors’ side of the stadium, New Orleans fans cheered on their team to a third consecutive AAABA Tournament championship.
Dennis Cook, of New Orleans, said he anticipated a victory if the team’s bats got hot, which they did late in the game.
“I think we are going to win if our bats come to life like they have been all week,” he said before the start of the game.
He was with a group of 50 other New Orleans visitors, he said.
“The hospitality here in Johnstown has been awesome,” Cook said.
