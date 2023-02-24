JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For Johnstown’s All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, the group of young women who serve as ambassadors play a key role in making it a success.
But AAABA ambassador advisers say in recent years they've seen a drop in the number of girls interested in the program and the applications continues to decline.
"For the past couple of years, ever since COVID-19, we struggled to get as many applicants, and I think part of it was due to the year the tournament was canceled," said Katelin Lindrose, a AAABA adviser. "It was only a year, but the world has changed since COVID-19 and we've learned that we need need to have new tactics to reach the youth of today."
She said prior to the pandemic, they would receive around 70 applications, but last year they saw only 40.
"We're not where we used to be, so this year we've really started looking at ways to improve communication and get the word out in as many ways as possible and really start to market the tournament again," Lindrose said. "The ambassador program has come a long way and we're really working on making more enhancements every year as we rebuild and get more people interested again."
The program has evolved since the inception of the tournament starting out as a beauty pageant with a queen being chosen based on popularity.
"In the 1980s the program changed to what we now know as the ambassadors, and they started taking on more of a fundraising role," Lindrose said. "We've taken it from a beauty pageant to a community service, baseball-loving driven program with the girls who help to fundraise and serve the community at the same time."
She said they are looking for well-rounded young ladies between the ages of 17 to 20 who are involved in their community and excel in the classroom.
"We want someone who is well-spoken and knowledgeable and who can have a conversation with out-of-town guests and represent the tournament in a positive manner," Lindrose said.
Leading up to the tournament, ambassadors are out fundraising and obtaining sponsorships, selling opening night tickets and weeklong passes, hosting events such as car washes and blood drives, and attending community events such as Thunder in the Valley.
"We want them to make their presence known and educate the community about the tournament," Lindrose said.
During tournament week, the girls participate opening night in an ambassadors’ parade and ride into Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on convertible Corvettes; are at each field over the course of the tournament; are selling 50/50 tickets, programs and commemorative bracelets; and helping transport materials to the field crews.
"They play a lot of roles that week, but they also get to enjoy the games and have fun cheering on the hometown team," Lindrose said.
Applications have been delivered to 25 high schools in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Blair counties.
"We're also advertising on social media on Instagram, we're creating a Facebook group, delving into TikTok and it's on the AAABA tournament website," Lindrose said. "We're trying to cover all our bases this year."
From the applications received, up to 50 girls will be interviewed and then it's narrowed down to 30 to 32 who will serve as ambassadors.
"It's a tough task because we always have such great applicants," Lindrose said. "We tell the girls, if for some reason they are not picked to please apply again next year."
The application deadline is April 5.
She said serving as a AAABA ambassador is a rewarding experience.
"You get to meet people from all over the East Coast and inland, you are able to network with other girls and many have met their best friends through this program," Lindrose said. "It's also a great way to serve our community and give back to the place we call home."
The AAABA will be played July 31 through Aug. 5.
For more information and to apply, visit www.aaabajohnstown.org.
