Compass Systems Inc. is flush with contracts for drones, but low on people to build them, said David Bjornberg, director of engineering and manufacturing.
Manufacturing for commercial industry and U.S. national defense is a common line of work in Johnstown, he said.
But Compass and other employers are faced with an uncommonly quiet response to job openings.
Compass, a company of 110 employees – 30 of them in Johnstown – is looking to hire five additional staff members, including workers to build products and check their quality.
“In the past, I could make a call to a temp agency and get a response immediately,” he said.
“But now, I call and – crickets – they can’t get people.”
Workers are holding out for the perfect job, said Brock Kull, vice president and managing director of Manpower Inc. Johnstown, which places temporary and permanent employees.
For 25 years, Kull has evaluated current and future market conditions. He also is a member of the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development board, a public-private group appointed by the region’s local elected officials to determine workforce services needs in the region.
“This is a workers economy, where they call the shots,” he said. “Nearly everyone needs workers at every level, from entry level to executive level.”
‘Change their lives’
The pandemic upended people’s conceptions about work, Kull said.
“Employees are naming their days and hours,” he said.
“People with blue collar jobs – essential workers – began looking at how they could change their lives and work from home, and those that stayed in essential jobs started to ask for more money.”
Those changes created a swirl in the job market.
Compass’ contract prices with customers are locked in, so the company can’t easily raise entry-level wages to compete with larger companies that have raised wages over the course of the pandemic, Bjornberg said.
“We are struggling with increasing wages because demand for workers is so high,” he said.
It’s a worker-centric environment, Kull said.
“Right now, what you are seeing is those who want to work or can’t afford to not work are bouncing from job to job and filling positions,” he said.
“Employers are scavenging from one another, and it’s really happening in everything from general labor to executive positions.”
People who continued to work through the pandemic are looking for more money, Kull said, while those who haven’t been working are looking for jobs they believe offer a living wage.
Wages and options
Jim Curley moved back to his Johnstown homestead two years ago. He enjoyed a 20-year career as an occupational therapist in the Harrisburg area after graduating from college and serving in the military.
Curley has not found a job in Johnstown that offers the wages he had in the bigger city. The full-time wages attached to jobs he’s found in Johnstown, between $12 and $14 an hour, he said, would need to be supplemented by other means of income.
Though he is currently looking for a job, he’s chosen to live off savings rather than file an unemployment claim, because he said he wants to earn money, not be given money.
“Ultimately, if I can’t find a job here, I’ll do travel therapy, where the pay is lucrative,” he said. “But I want to be here. I’m in love with my hometown.”
Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits served as income for many people between jobs, but that program is ending Sept. 4. The benefits cliff will affect more than 640,000 Pennsylvanians in the unemployment system, data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry show.
Regular unemployment claimants – 77,743 people – will continue to receive benefits, but will stop receiving the additional $300 per week provided by Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Additionally, there are 174,572 unemployment claimants who are on extended compensation, which means they’ve been receiving benefits beyond the 26 weeks provided by regular benefits. That ends Sept. 4, too.
Lastly, 387,932 claimants using Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for individuals not typically eligible for regular benefits – such as temporary workers and self-employed individuals – will also cease to receive benefits.
‘The Tolls of Uncertainty’
As a result, employers hope people will be rejoining the workforce, but research by Penn State professor Sarah Damaske suggests the opposite could be true.
Damaske is a Penn State associate professor of sociology, labor and employment relations.
Her book, “The Tolls of Uncertainty,” published in May, examines the ways unemployment shapes families, finances, health and the job hunt.
Interviewing Pennsylvanians prior to the pandemic, she found that as unemployment benefits run out for people, they actually do a poorer job of searching for work.
“I saw that over and over again in my research with people in Pennsylvania in that exact situation,” she said, “where benefits ran out or are too low to sustain their families.”
She said people have a hard time concentrating on their job searches because they become busy calling the phone company to see if they can get a different plan, calling the electric company to see how they can reconfigure their electric bill, and checking their eligibility for food banks.
“It (the loss of benefits) makes it more difficult to look for work,” she said.
“So even as businesses are calling for unemployment benefits to end so that workers can return to work, I actually think they are misunderstanding how unemployment benefits are actually helpful for them.”
‘Mixed signals’ on jobs
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s June statistics released in August show an unemployment rate of 7.3% in Cambria County.
Damaske said half of all states have already stopped the pandemic supplemental benefits and extension, but are still seeing labor challenges continue.
There’s evidence that points to a multifaceted answer for the job applicant shortages, she said.
“We can see that women, especially in low-wage work, particularly women of color, have not returned to the labor market in the numbers they’ve been at prior to the pandemic,” she said.
“Child care centers have reopened – but are not back to 100% capacity. Camps have not reopened. and schools have sent mixed signals about programs.”
All of those factors depress women’s workforce participation, she said.
“We also know women are those mostly likely to be employed in these low-wage jobs – restaurants and hospitality – where people are saying they have a hard time finding workers,” she said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
