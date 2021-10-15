JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rev. Andrew W. Tilly was the pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for 47 years, a faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a World War II veteran and much more, which is why the viaduct that connects downtown Johnstown to the city’s Prospect neighborhood was renamed on Friday in his honor.
“This is such a heartwarming thing to happen because he was such a deserving person,” Deaconess Patricia Walker said during the ceremony.
She and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson served as emcees for the event, held in the parking lot at the base of the viaduct that carries William Penn Avenue over sets of railroad tracks, at which numerous friends and colleagues shared stories of how amazing Tilly was.
“We’re talking about a person who literally walked the walk and talked the talk,” Wilson said.
Friday’s ceremony was marked with music, prayer, singing and community in memory of Tilly.
Wilson told the crowd that he and others had a vision for the bridge, which is why they reached out last year to state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, to get the ball rolling. Less than a year later, a Pennsylvania Senate bill was signed to officially make the viaduct the “Reverend Andrew William Tilly Jr. Bridge.”
Wilson thanked the senator for the quick work and for attending, along with state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, members of Johnstown City Council, a representative from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr.’s office, the Cambria County commissioners and several others.
During his remarks, Langerholc asked that the bridge serve as a symbol of all the good that has happened and all the good yet to come.
“This is a legacy to someone who left a mark on this community,” said Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King.
Alan Cashaw, Johnstown NAACP president; Bruce Haselrig; and Shiloh Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Theodore Tisinger also shared their memories of Tilly.
For Tisinger, the man was a mentor and friend.
“When we think of Reverend Tilly, he was a bridge,” the pastor said. “He was a bridge in our community.”
Tilly lived primarily in Johnstown, but left the area later in life before passing away in July 2020.
“Reverend Tilly accomplished so much in 94 years, and he touched so many lives,” said the current Pleasant Hill Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Clyde Williams Jr.
Joyce Culliver, of East Conemaugh, attended the ceremony to witness the life of a great man honored, she said.
“It’s a wonderful tribute and we’re glad to celebrate it,” Culliver added.
Aijahn Tisinger, of Johnstown, works at the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and volunteered to help with the event, handing out fliers to those who attended. He was impressed by Tilly’s accomplishments.
“Everything he did ... was good,” he said.
“We’re very proud of what happened today and how the community came out,” Dennis Sullivan said.
