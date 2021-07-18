A longtime Cambria County 911 employee is retiring to embark on the next chapters of her life.
Robbin Melnyk, 56, retired as the county’s 911 coordinator and Department of Emergency Services deputy director earlier this month to focus more on her family and educating new dispatchers across the state.
Melnyk started her career in 1986 at the Mainline Police Dispatch Center in the basement of the county courthouse. She also worked part-time for the Richland Police Dispatch Center until 1992, when the county merged three centers, including the two she worked for, to create the county-wide dispatch center.
Melnyk worked her way up to several supervisor positions before becoming the county’s 911 coordinator in 2011.
“There’s no place else when you get that drive,” she said. “You want to be there when something’s happening. You want to be there to help in any way. Responders do it on scene, hands-on. Dispatchers, you get it in your blood, and you just want to be that coordinator that’s coordinating the instructions, the response from the emergency unit. You’re right in the center of every emergency that’s happening in the county, and to be there has made me very proud.”
Over the course of her 35-year career, Melnyk has seen the growth of technology in her field.
“Technology has just exploded,” she said. “I can remember when we got caller ID. Prior to when we opened the doors, we didn’t have computers. We wrote things down on cards and stamped the time on them, and then you handed that card to the next dispatcher.
“In 1993 was when we got our first CAD (computer-aided dispatching) system. ... For some dispatchers, they really struggled with that technology, and today everything is driven by technology, from the location the caller is calling from.
“The computers have just been enhanced tremendously to be able to give us everything that we need to be able to decipher calls, and the level of response, and the instruction necessary. It’s all done automatically in the computer.”
Despite the changes in technology, Melnyk said one thing has remained the same – the callers.
“The callers are still the same,” she said. “They need that voice, that confidence on the other side that is going to lead them through whatever emergency they’ve had, and being part of that is just a tremendous honor – being not only the voice there for people, but the leaders for others to continue that service.”
Melnyk is hoping to take the passion she has for dispatching and pass it on to new dispatchers across the state. She currently works as a consultant for Priority Dispatch, which is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and trains new dispatchers on medical and fire protocols.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to move in that direction and to continue to share the experience that I have and the knowledge,” she said.
Art Martynuska, the county’s Department of Emergency Services director and Emergency Management Agency coordinator, described Melnyk as a valuable resource to the county.
“That was a resource that the county had, and her skillset and institution really contributed to the public safety of the county,” he said. “I think any time that you have anyone with that many years of experience and everything that she possesses, to be able to instill that into other dispatchers is always a great thing.”
With a less demanding schedule, Melnyk hopes to spend more time with her husband Jim and children Sabrina, Tanner and Morgan.
“My family has patiently waited for me on many days to get home from work to get to events, so to get to prioritize them is pretty satisfying,” she said. “To be able to be at the events that sometimes I missed or I have been late for, so giving them what they’ve earned and what they’ve patiently waited for, is satisfying to me as well.”
