JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Concert Ballet will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
“It is one of my personal favorite ballets, and I think it’s beautiful and such a fun story and it lends really well to the storytelling medium that is ballet,” said Bethany Thomas, the company’s artistic director.
“As I was helping to go through Carla’s things,” she said, referring to the company’s late founder and artistic director Carla Prucnal, “and working to clean out the studio, I found out that ‘Alice in Wonderland’ was one of her favorite stories, and I thought that would be a really nice transition piece – doing one of my favorite stories and hers.”
The work is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1865 children’s book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
The production follows Alice, who falls down a rabbit hole, and events become very interesting.
As Alice journeys through Wonderland, she encounters countless strange creatures, including the high-strung Queen of Hearts, the nervous White Rabbit, the charming Knave of Hearts, a sinuous caterpillar, the mysterious Cheshire Cat and a tap-dancing Mad Hatter, which all culminates in an unhinged tea party.
The production is predominantly danced to Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
“I’m choreographing it, so it’s completely new choreography,” Thomas said.
“The nice thing about that is for the dancers who have solos or have moments that are featured, I can choreograph it specifically to the dancer. Choreography is where I got started in teaching and theater, and I love the creativity that it gives me that I can tell a story with dance and with movement, and this felt like the right time to choreograph.”
The role of Alice will be danced by Lauren Anderson.
“She has been so incredibly dedicated to the role,” Thomas said.
“The character of Alice is a little different because Alice is in almost every single dance. Lauren has spent a tremendous amount of time at the studio, working with me and the younger classes, and she really has stepped into the role wonderfully.”
Penelope Lee will perform the role of the Queen of Hearts.
“She is doing such a fabulous job and is phenomenal to work with,” Thomas said.
“Any challenge that I throw at her, she is willing to dive in and go for it.”
Senior company members are Ashley Hamula, Josie Hill, Lyza Johnson, Kailyn Jones, Helena Kycko, Taylor Ling, Haley Mosorjak, Lucia Niida, Ivy Peterman, Julia Raberg, Alaina Respet, Avary Shander, Maggie Steen, Olivia Tallaria and Marianna Weaver.
Junior company members include Lenna Bennethum, Bella Dixon, Meara Gleason, Regan Reynolds, Chase Bennethum, Zane Kendig, Meradi Knapp, Hazel Peterman, Emily Thompson, Kaelyn Deater, Mackenzie Kendig, Senay Malcolm, Alaina Tallari, Isla Bopp, Abby Graham, Addison Greenwall, Jordyn O’Herrick, Sophia Sabanal, Zoe Eckenrode, Jocelyn Furdella, Havanna Kycko, Sophia Krum, Raeleigh McKool, Emerson Manges, Ella Pisano, Elizabella Stevanus, Margaret Zajdel, Aurora Krupa, Lillian Kendig, Emma Mack, Cordelia Newquist, Sophia Newquist, Iliana Repak, Elowen Curcija, Layton Smalley and Aubriella Stevanus.
Yousef Sbeitan will perform the role of the Knave of Hearts.
Male guests include Isaac Berkey, Damien Byer and Anthony Hasset.
“The dancers are going above and beyond, and they are excited to do this ballet,” Thomas said.
“They have a love for ballet, which they take so seriously, but I want them to see that it can be used to tell fun stories. That is going to be highly featured in ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ ”
She said the costuming for the ballet has been a collaborative effort.
“I’ve been going through our costumes that we already own, so our White Rabbit costume is one that already existed in storage, and for our Queen of Hearts costume, I collaborated with a friend and we were able to redesign a tutu that we already owned to make it fit the character better,” Thomas said. “It was a process of finding pieces that we already have and tweaking pieces, and then we also have a couple pieces coming completely from scratch.”
Prior to the performance, the senior members of the company will present “Serenade.”
“’Serenade’ is a piece of classical choreography and is very famous in ballet repertoire, and they will be dancing a shortened and adapted version,” Thomas said.
“Although I love choreographing, I think it’s also important for the older dancers to be exposed to more traditional choreography that already exists.
“If they would go somewhere else to dance or a summer camp, they would need to know how to do things that are featured in traditional choreography.”
Although the Johnstown Concert Ballet is known for its annual Christmas production of “The Nutcracker,” Thomas said the spring performances include more than one production.
“Classical ballet is something that’s so unique to the Johnstown Concert Ballet,” Thomas said.
“Being able to do these spring performances, which are full ballets, exposes the area to more of this type of storytelling, and it’s not just a dance recital. For the dancers, it’s important to do a spring performance.
“Because we open enrollment in January and some of our dancers didn’t get to do ‘The Nutcracker,’ the girls would be left out.”
She said audiences will see a familiar story told in a different way.
“I hope they are able to laugh and have enjoyment and realize that you can have fun at the ballet and it’s not just a serious thing,” Thomas said.
Tickets are $20.
To order tickets, visit www. johnstownconcertballet.org.
