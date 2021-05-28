As a 20-year-old from York, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Kessler moved to Garrett County, Maryland, in 1980. A fresh-faced young man right out college, he took a job as a land surveyor in and around Deep Creek Lake, Maryland.
At the time, most of the residential property around the manmade lake in the western-most part of the state was still undeveloped. Vacation homes then were either primitive log cabins or trailers perched near private docks and secluded coves. McHenry and Oakland had this lake to attract tourists 39 years ago, but the industry had not quite caught on to Maryland’s “Best Kept Secret” – and that was even the slogan for many years.
So Kessler virtually grew up with Deep Creek Lake. As more people began to discover the getaway spot, he also took notice. His work in survey engineering evolved to become a real estate developer. He saw the future and it was getting brighter every day.
“I did about a dozen different property developments in the 1980s and early ’90s,” Kessler said. “While developing the Fort subdivision in McHenry, my wife Kathy and I opened our first hospitality business, a gift shop called The Tourist Trap in 1990.”
As the lake began to attract wealthier clients who wanted semi-permanent homes in which to escape for skiing and year-round entertainment and pleasure activities, the Kesslers opened Smileys in 1991, and because people would stop in asking to meet Smiley, Kessler “became” Smiley.
‘Rustic feel’ ... ‘quiet space’
Smiley and Kathy then opened the Pine Lodge Steakhouse in 2002 and then developed their accommodations business The Lodges at Sunset Village in 2010 as part of a dream to bring Maryland’s first Indoor Waterpark to Deep Creek Lake. The original fourteen Lodges at Sunset Village were then utilized as a Luxury Cabin Suite Hotel since that time. Now the complex known as the Lodges has 27 luxury vacation cabins at both the water front and the mountains near and around Deep Creek Lake.
Each cabin is meticulously and thoughtfully decorated. Most contain kitchens, small living-area spaces and bedrooms. Nearly every cabin in the Sunset Village property has its own hot tub – except for a larger yellow family house near the main office, which was originally a Sears and Roebuck House built in the 1940s.
The log cabin feel carries throughout the interior of each cabin – with stone fireplaces, butcher block countertops, log walls, pine and leather furniture, and art work that reflects a slower and more relaxed way of lake life.
“Each cabin is able to deliver on our desire to provide a high standard for the basic needs of vacation accommodations,” Kessler said. “The cabin designs are simple but elegant. Log cabins provide a rustic feel, a quiet space and inspiring outdoor gather common area spaces that our guests love.”
There are also cabins for specific reasons. Some are intended to be private hideaways for honeymooners while others are larger, like duplex cabins connected by adjoining doors that allow for families or multiple guests vacationing together to make use of the space while still being together. Many of the cabins are pet friendly as well.
While many return guests will request a cabin by name or number – each one has its own address and assigned number – Kessler himself does not have a favorite.
“I love experiencing all of the cabins,” he said. “Each has its own advantage and collectively our groups are excited to have space to gather and also to retreat.
“I gain professional satisfaction and a sense of positive accomplishment when I see my properties become part of treasured memories for my excellent staff and the guests that visit.”
‘How to provide amenities’
Kessler said as he saw the lake growing up and developing around him, he was doing the same – professionally and personally. and he wanted to keep up with it. He sees himself not as much of a visionary or a trendsetter but rather as a man who rolled with the waves the lake was bringing.
“The people that live in this rural community have always been what I have valued most,” he said. “Many have said that it seems only a hardy stock want to call western Maryland home.
“This small area has figured out how to provide amenities beyond what one would typically find in a rural community of less than 30,000 residents.”
The need to work and keep working was instilled in him as a young man working on dairy farms in Pennsylvania, Kessler said.
“As a young man, I saw need as opportunity and if I felt I could learn the business of filling that need I took the opportunity,” he says of his ambitions. “Need is the mother of invention, they say, so when I decided to live in Garrett County, I developed ways to grow and challenge myself while becoming a positive member of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.