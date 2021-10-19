'A statement': University of Pittsburgh faculty vote to unionize

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The count is in and the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh have voted to unionize after more than a month of voting and just one day of tallying.
"They're predicting 71% support," Matthew Tracey, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown assistant professor of chemistry, said on Tuesday. "That's not just a win, that is a statement."
He was involved in local organizing.
Mail-in voting began at the end of August and concluded on Oct. 13, with tallying beginning Monday.
Tracey said counting by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board was still going on Tuesday, but the margin was sufficient to ensure the outcome.
"There's a definite charge running through all of (the UPJ) campus," he said.
The faculty will now be represented by the United Steel Workers Union, which has roughly 850,000 members.
According to organizing committee correspondence, the deciding vote was 1,511 to 612 in favor of unionizing.
The way the union will work is by having smaller groups of elected officials at each campus who will represent them during bargaining.
Faculty at every campus were invited to attend local happy hours and outdoor events to commemorate the vote on Tuesday.
"Tonight we celebrate; tomorrow we work," Tracey said.
Ola Johansson, Pitt-Johnstown geography professor, agreed.
"Everyone who have been involved in the organizing effort are absolutely elated," he said. "We're in a celebratory mood right now. The fact that this passed by a wide margin is an indicator that faculty want their voices heard.
"But this is just the first step in the process. ... There is lot of work to be done – but in a good way."
Faculty members across the Pitt system will now be polled on what issues are important to them.
Points of interest brought up initially include higher and equal pay, compensation for additional work and responsibilities, and more say in decisions made by the university.
"One of our biggest things was getting our voice heard," Tracey said.
The next step for the faculty will be to form the collective bargaining committee and get the union formally established.
Tracey has no doubt that process will be streamlined because of support from the United Steel Workers.
Melinda Ciccocioppo, a lecturer in the university's psychology department, said she and others are eagerly anticipating sitting down with administrators and negotiating as equals.
"We look forward to identifying common ground and coming up with creative solutions to make Pitt an even better place to teach, learn, do research and care for patients," she said.
Tom Conway, USW international president, was also excited by the results.
"This vote was successful because these workers know that this decision will make the university a better place for the entire community," he said in a release. "When academic workers have a seat at the table, it results in a better environment for teachers, for students and for everyone who calls Pitt home."
A university spokesperson said the school has "always maintained that this is a faculty matter and a faculty decision and are evaluating next steps."
They added that while this decision changes how their community works together it doesn't affect the "longstanding commitment to partnering with faculty members to advance their pursuits of excellence in teaching, scholarship and research."