JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sacrifices of veterans will be honored at Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert.
The symphony will present “V for Victory” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
November 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the JSO will honor the courage of those who served the country with a special concert.
The performance will present William Grant Still’s “Fanfare for American War Heroes”; Gene Scheer’s “American Anthem”; John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen”; and Richard Rodgers’ “Victory At Sea.” The concert will be capped off by Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Baritone soloist Daniel Teadt will appear in Scheer’s “American Anthem,” and the offering by Williams will feature select members of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
Music Director James Blachly said the “V for Victory” concert is an important night for the symphony.
“It marks our first performance back at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center since February 2020, more than 18 months ago,” he said. “The concert has a special significance, as we are dedicating this entire performance to the brave men and women who have served our country from this region.”
Blachly said it’s not only those who serve in uniform who keep us safe.
“It is also the family members who give our troops strength, and who endure so much, who we need to continue to support,” he said. “This performance is a way for us to honor and celebrate their service through music.”
As part of the tribute, Blachly is asking the community to submit names of veteran loved ones or pictures of loved ones lost while serving the country in the armed forces. The JSO will honor them during the concert, as their names and photographs will become part of the multimedia experience of the performance. The deadline to submit is Nov. 9. Submissions can be made online at www.johnstownsymphony.org/symphony-salutes.
Per university guidelines, masks will be required.
The concert is partially underwritten in honor of John and Magdalene Stroz by their granddaughter, and by Leonardo DRS.
Single tickets are $40 for regular seating, $45 for premium and $10 for students. Seniors and veterans will receive $5 off single tickets.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.