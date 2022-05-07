PORTAGE, Pa. – Touted as Pennsylvania’s largest solar farm to date, CPV Maple Hill Solar is under construction in Portage Township.
Building it pays $16 to $18 an hour, as advertised during a March job fair at the PA Cambria County CareerLink office.
“If these are the jobs of the future that are going to replace the men and women in the energy industry in our area, that is a slap in our face – $16 an hour,” said Shawn Steffee, president of the South Central Pa. Building and Construction Trades Council.
“This is not a family-sustaining wage, and there’s nobody that can tell you that’s a family-sustaining wage when gas is almost $5 a gallon,” Steffee said.
A gravel drive off Frankstown Road opens to 780 acres of ground where work has begun.
CPV Maple Hill Solar LLC, an affiliate of Competitive Power Ventures Inc., has said the farm would employ about 250 workers at peak construction and will bring significant tax benefits to Cambria County.
CPV directors at the site declined to speak to a reporter and said they could not allow entrance to the work field without approval from the company’s leaders in Maryland. Calls to CPV’s headquarters were not returned.
In 2021, CPV awarded Gemma Power Systems a contract for engineering and construction services.
Colin Trebilcock, president of Gemma Power Systems, said in a May 2021 press release that the project “will provide Gemma with another opportunity to utilize the skills and experience of Pennsylvania craft labor, which has successfully supported Gemma on past projects.”
Gemma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Argan Inc., a publicly traded company. Its net income attributable to stockholders was $38.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ending in January 2022, the company said in its most recent earnings release.
Argan’s consolidated revenues for the year were $509 million, with revenues of the company’s power industry business increasing by 25%, thanks in part to the CPV Maple Hill Solar facility.
“The primary drivers for the strong performance by the power industry services segment were increased revenues associated with the construction of the Guernsey Power Station and the Maple Hill Solar energy facility,” the company said in its January 2022 earnings press release.
Rainer Bosselmann, chairman and chief executive officer of Argan, highlighted CPV Maple Hill Solar in previous company reports.
“Gemma Power Systems started a contract to build one of the largest solar power plants in Pennsylvania,” he said in a May 2021 earnings release.
However, plans to employ the area’s craft labor never came to fruition.
A hiring agency came to Johnstown in March on behalf of Gemma, looking for untrained general laborers.
Bosselman and Trebilcock have not returned calls and emails requesting an interview about the wage that was set for building the solar farm.
Johnstown native and Indiana County carpenter Mike Regan, representative of Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 423, said he was in contact with Gemma as soon as CPV awarded the contract.
“At first, the door was open,” he said. “Building a relationship is where it starts. We had a subcontractor introduced to them who would hire local people. … They said the contractor was substantially too high – millions of dollars too high.”
Regan said Gemma planned not to have subcontractors on the site.
“So I asked if we could do a project labor agreement, so they could self-perform the work but get the labor from us,” he said.
Gemma stopped communicating with Regan, he said.
“I learned through a Facebook link that a hiring agency was hired to find erectors,” Regan said.
Union wages would have been twice or three times the $16-an-hour rate and also would include health insurance, he said.
Regan said his “battle” was for all workers in the area, whether they were in the union or not.
“As a trade union, we try to bring up the everyday worker so they are not taken advantage of,” he said. “With wind and solar coming, if this is the wave of the future, we need to set precedence with health insurance, a retirement plan. ... If they would have came in here with a family-sustaining wage, we’d be fine with it.”
He said he plans for demonstrations at the work site.
“They are coming in our backyard as the future of energy and paying non-area wages – that was our battle. Now our biggest thing is to keep educating. We won’t be strong-arming workers, but educating them – there could have been an opportunity for more money.”
CPV has not returned calls and emails about the number and types of jobs that would be available at the farm after the solar panels are set up.
Portage Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Ben Selapack said the township isn’t expecting many jobs beyond construction.
“As far as we know, the only jobs there will be someone cutting the grass around the solar panels,” he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf has prioritized addressing climate change and creating jobs in the process.
The role that PA CareerLink played in hosting a career fair for the Maple Hill jobs appeared to Steffee as Wolf’s approval of the wages.
“It would be inaccurate and inappropriate” to associate PA CareerLink’s job fair with Wolf’s approval of the wages, said Wolf press secretary Elizabeth Rementer.
“CareerLink provides services to any business that requests assistance with hiring and provides guidance on competitive wages,” she said in an email. “Further, the administration has not been involved with this private project.”
For solar jobs using public money, the state requires wages to be paid according to Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage legislation. Private projects are not subject to that law, however.
Nationally, the solar industry has been expanding.
“Employment of solar photovoltaic installers is projected to grow 52% from 2020 by 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Rementer said. “These same figures note that the average salary for a solar installer nationally is $46,470 per year.”
In Pennsylvania, solar workers account for the largest share of the state’s clean energy generation workers – roughly 37%, said Rementer, citing statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“While it is encouraging that this is a growing field, depending on the project, the salary and benefits offered may not be comparable with those associated with the highly skilled trades in other energy generation fields,” she said. “While the governor does not have the ability to force private solar developers to pay higher wages, he strongly encourages all developers to pay family-sustaining wages.”
CPV purchased the land from Wenturine Bros. Lumber Co. for more than $3.2 million in 2021, public records of the deed shows.
The deed shows that former owner John Wenturine has reserved rights to coal under the surface land.
Attempts to reach Wenturine about plans for the reserved assets were unsuccessful.
The last mining activity at that site was in the Lower Freeport coal seam by the Harmony Mining Co. in the early 1990s, said state Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Lauren Fraley.
The DEP has a final mine map dated 2008, but is not aware of the type of coal mined there, Fraley said. Historically at the site, the Upper Freeport, Upper Kittanning and Lower Kittanning coal seams were mined.
“According to the historic mapping, there may be some coal reserves left on the Upper and Lower Freeport seams,” she said. “However, between historic mining and potential inaccuracies of old maps, it is difficult to accurately categorize existing coal reserves.”
The CPV Maple Hill Solar facility will power more than 18,000 homes, avoid over 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year by displacing older, less efficient generation, and add to the clean energy mix in the commonwealth, CPV Maple Hill Solar LLC said on its web site.
The solar facility is slated to go into operation in the summer to provide power to a Schuylkill County aluminum extrusion facility owned by Hydro, a Norway-based company.
CPV already operates a natural gas-fired power plant in Vinco, making the solar facility its second investment in Cambria County.
The jobs that were promoted, however, have been found wanting in Steffee’s opinion.
“Let’s face it,” Steffee said. “We are in a county that’s been hard-hit in the past. We need good family-sustaining jobs there, not $16-an-hour jobs that in six months all disappear.”
