JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In its second year, the Art Walk in Stackhouse Park was deemed even better than last year’s event by vendors and visitors.
The 50 vendors at the Art Walk supplied a variety of food, art, crafts as well as samples from a winery.
The showing included 20 more vendors than the art walk’s inaugural year in 2020.
Sam Carey, of Indiana County, said a brewery would be a good addition next year. She set up a booth for her business, Sam Jam Creative, to showcase and sell her handmade clay earrings.
“This has been the best event all year for me,” she said.
At each booth, artisans shared similar experiences of the day – steady foot traffic and sales.
The smell of sizzling meat wafted from the smoker set up by Red’s Texas BBQ.
Owner Jim McCarthy said sales were so high that he had to go back to his 116 Elton Road location for more food.
The trees and trails of Stackhouse Park are a “super” setting for a festival, said Vince Lovenduski.
Under the shade of the park’s tall trees, he and some of his employees from the nonprofit SEADS of Love Garden Center in Westmont had a booth with potted plants for sale.
Painters Elijah Thorne and Marlee Lynn made the trip from Frostburg, Maryland.
“We found out about it through Facebook,” Lynn said.
“I think it’s really cool. We’ve never done a show in the forest before.”
Live music was provided by artists, including Owen Standley the Evergreens, Flood City Blues, Cooter ‘n Jake, and Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound.
“It was really well done,” Standley said. “Props to the organizer.”
The event’s founder, Denise Urban, is owner of Studio U, a community art space at 828 Diamond Blvd. across from Stackhouse Park.
She said she would look out her window and see how much people enjoyed using the park every day, which inspired her to join the Stackhouse Park board.
“We are a nonprofit and so we were looking for ways to raise money,” she said. “Me being an artist, I thought, ‘why don’t we have a craft show?’ ”
All funds from the $40 vendor fees go to the park, she said.
Urban estimated 2,000 people attended the Art Walk on Sunday.
“We definitely had more food vendors than last year, and they again sold out,” she said. “Maybe next year we’ll look for additional food vendors. We’ll be looking for more vendors of all kinds.”
