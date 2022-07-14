SOMERSET, Pa. – John Unger is thankful for every day he’s been given since he and his Quecreek “brothers” were rescued from a flooded mine on July 28, 2002.
For millions of Americans, it was part of the Quecreek “Miracle.”
But for Unger, 72, it was a second chance at life, he said.
“We got something that not many people get – a second chance to live every day to the fullest – to live, do a better job and appreciate our families and everything God has given us,” Unger said.
Unger credits God and a team of local, state and national rescuers for giving him that chance.
“The people above ground were the true heroes,” he said. “Without them, we would’ve died down there.”
Still, in the immediate aftermath of the rescue “Quecreek Nine” as they became known, were household names – celebrated survivors in a Post-9/11 period when America seemed to need them.
Life changed for Unger, Randy Fogle, Blaine Mayhugh Jr., Thomas Foy, John Phillippi, Ron Hileman, Dennis Hall, Robert Pugh and Mark Popernack.
The men – and their post-rescue lives – became part of a then-novel 24-hour news cycle, the subject of a made-for-TV movie and at least a half-dozen books.
“The rescue was quite an event – it was a victory story for all of us, including the other nine miners who escaped first,” Unger said. “But the (fanfare) wasn’t for me. I was just a regular guy who went to work like everyone else did and suddenly my whole life got turned around.”
‘There’s such a bond’
Unger said he tried to move on – and thought the world would, too.
He retired from mining more than five years ago and now spends his mornings on greener pastures, tending to his Thomas Mills-area beef cattle farm.
“It’s quiet, and that’s what I like,” he said. “Nobody knows us and I can just live a normal life.”
All nine miners have tried to avoid the spotlight in recent years.
Some are more private than others, said Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation’s Bill Arnold.
“But when they get together, it’s special. Because there’s such a bond,” Arnold said.
The group last got together – suddenly – after fellow miner Dennis “Harpo” Hall passed away on May 13.
‘A special bond’
Unger said he and Hall had known one another since childhood.
And, at some point, that friendship shifted underground into the mines, he said.
He estimated the pair spent a combined four years together in mines, more than a year of which involved Quecreek before the July breach.
Unger recalled a moment between them while they worked to build a wall to keep water from overtaking their air pocket they needed to survive.
“I remember telling him, ‘God will take care of us,’ ” he said.
Unger said he could always count on Hall, too.
“He was a hardworking, fun guy,” he said. “You could always count on Harpo to be there when you needed him.”
Hall will be missed when the 20th anniversary of the rescue arrives July 28, he said.
“Over time, we’ve all gone our separate ways – you have to move on,” Unger said. “But we really do have a special bond because of what we’ve been through, and that’ll never change.”
