The amount of Johnstown’s proposed 2022 general fund budget is $14,584,985.
The rough draft of the city’s overall plan calls for spending almost $55 million when including various funds – capital improvements, Community Development Block Grant, state home, Urban Development Action Grant Program, state grants and liquid fuels, along with $27 million in American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 relief.
Acting City Manager Daniel Penatzer presented the plan to Johnstown City Council on Wednesday.
“It’s not just columns and numbers, but it’s important that the budget present a real plan to council. … We want to have it in the form of a real plan that council and the public can read and understand and that outlines the initiatives to be taken in the coming year,” Penatzer said.
Finance Director Bob Ritter called the budget “the best that I’ve seen since I’ve been with the city, financially speaking,” after Johnstown has finished in the black five years in a row.
Revenues are expected to exceed expenses by approximately $1 million, so that money will likely be put into the capital improvement fund.
The outline calls for keeping Johnstown’s real estate tax at 52.48 mills, the highest rate in Cambria County. Property taxes are the city’s largest form of income, projected to bring in about $6.6 million next year.
According to Penatzer, the average residential property assessment in 2021 is $8,051, meaning the average taxpayer pays approximately $422 for police, fire, public works, codes, community development and other services.
“That’s not bad,” Penatzer said. “If you could buy it all for $422, you’d certainly pay that.”
The police and fire departments are the two largest expenditures, at $3.5 million and just short of $3.3 million, respectively. The initial plan calls for spending $920,688 on debt service.
“The expenditures and all the funds remain fairly consistent so that we can reflect council’s commitment to control expenses and ensure the delivery of services,” Penatzer said.
City Council will need to vote on the budget twice – during first and second reads – for it to be enacted. Members could not officially accept the budget on Wednesday because the necessary ordinances were not listed on the agenda, as pointed out by former City Councilman Jack Williams during courtesy of the floor. The ordinances could not be added to Wednesday’s meeting because of a recent change to the state’s Sunshine Act that prohibits voting on matters that were not advertised in advance.
“We will be conducting a meeting on Monday … to relook at the budget with possible bills,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
